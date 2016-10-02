Ashanti Regional Secretary of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), says the party has not received any letter from the incumbent NPP Member of Parliament for the Bantama constituency, concerning his supposed resignation from the party.

This follows the circulation of a letter containing the intention of the incumbent MP, Henry Kwabena Kokofu, to resign from the NPP.

The letter claimed that, the MP, who was defeated in the party's primary, had filed his nomination as an independent candidate to contest the seat.

But speaking to Citi News, Sam Payne said, “it's not true, he has not written any letter to us, we haven't received any letter from him.”

The incumbent MP is one of the bigwigs in the NPP, who lost their seats to new entrants in the party, during the NPP's parliamentary primaries.

The incumbent, however vowed to work with the elected parliamentary candidate for the Constituency, Wofa Atta, to attain victory for the NPP in the coming general elections. The news of him filling as an independent candidate, comes as a surprise to many in the region and die-hard NPP loyalists.

Sam Payne, the Regional Secretary of the NPP says the matter can now only be treated as hearsay.

“You said they are speculations right, let's keep it at the speculative level, let them speculate.”

He was quick go add that, “I'm waiting on the EC to give us the details of all those who have filled so we know the truth.”

– citifmonline