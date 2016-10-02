Nurses Association gives gov't 2 weeks ultimatum to resolve poor working conditions or...

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association has given government a two week ultimatum to resolve their poor working conditions or they will advice themselves.

The Association says a combination of unemployed trained nurses and midwives, lack of promotion and lack of salary arrears to those who have been promoted in service continue to hamper a smooth health care delivery of its members.

"The Association is worried about the backlog of midwives who remain unemployed while the health sector is in dire need of their services.

"They were trained with tax payers money and are prepared to work for a living. Health community nurses who have worked for more than five years without promotion. Meanwhile the first time promotion is three years.

"Others have been promoted to higher rank and have worked for over a year but have been given only three months arrears. They were asked to fill arrears forms six to eight months ago which they did. Up to date they haven't received the arrears and have not heard any information regarding the payment," the Association said at a press conference.

The aggrieved nurses include those from the Holy Family Nurses Training College who have been trained and bonded but remain unemployed for several months.

According to the Nurses and Midwives Association several attempts to draw government's attention to these grievances have fallen on deaf ears.

"We wish to inform all stakeholders to work on this issue immediately to avoid our next phase of action after the 13th of October, 2016," the Association said.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com