The presidential nominee of the People's National Convention (PNC), Dr. Edward Mahama, has lashed out at the Mahama administration for not penalizing officials found to have engaged in acts of corruption.

According to him, government’s approach to the fight against corruption is a half-hearted one.

“I think we haven't really punished people severely for that to be a deterrent to corruption. They are halfheartedly prosecuting them. We have seen Woyome walk away with close to GHc53 million and he is still roaming the streets challenging anybody who talks to him,” he added.

Speaking on TV3's political programme, The Platform, Dr. Edward Mahama promised a new leadership approach in the fight against corruption if elected.

“Corruption is like pouring something into a basket, it will all leak. I've been saying that I want to be the David to fight the Goliath of Ghana which is corruption. How will I do it? By personal life example, abhor corruption in all forms and punish those who are found to be corrupt. We have seen examples of corruption which have gone unpunished; the re-branding of the buses and indeed within this administration we have seen the examples such as the GYEEDA scandal.”

Gov't criticized over corruption

Despite government's insistence of winning the war against corruption in the country, critics and opposition parties think otherwise.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), has accused government of failing to prosecute corrupt officials in case where there is overwhelming evidence against them.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin