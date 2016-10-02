GRASAG threatens legal action over delayed bursaries, thesis grant

The Graduate Students Association of Ghana, GRASAG, has said it may be forced to take legal action against government if it continues to delay the payment of their thesis grants and bursaries.

The Association, after carrying out a protest march to press home their demands for the immediate release of their monies on Wednesday, say they have received no positive response from government.

President of the University of Ghana chapter of GRASAG, Nana Kwame Asafo-Adjei, in an interview with Citi News said although the Employment Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, receiving their petition on behalf of the Finance Minister on Thursday promised government's commitment to resolve the issue, they are yet to be contacted by government on the matter.

He said the association has planned series of actions to ensure the monies due them are paid.

“This is the first in a series of our actions. I want to believe that the Minister will be honorable enough. He told us he was going to study it [petition] and that we should give him 24 to 72 hours to look at it. We also said we will come on Friday to ask for a response.”

On the Association taking legal actions against government, Kwame Asafo-Adjei said “it is in order” and “not far-fetched.”

‘GRASAG planned to picket flagstaff house’

GRASAG earlier last month planned to picket at the Flagstaff House over their concerns, but called it off to further engage the government in addressing their concerns.

However, the association said government did not adequately address their concerns hence their decision to embark on a demonstration.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana