Veep presents bus to Ntotroso Nursing College

Ntotroso (B/A), Oct. 1, GNA - Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur says government is committed continue to invest in the youth since are they future of the country.

He explained that investing in educational and health infrastructure of the country also translates into investing in the prospect of the youth.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur was speaking at the presentation of a 52-Seater Benz Bus to the Ntotroso College of Nursing in the Asutifi North of the Brong- Ahafo Region.

The bus, which was acquired by GETFund and presented by the Vice President to the school was in fulfilment of a promise he made to the College.

The school, which was established about three years ago currently has a student population of 820 and staff strength of 34.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur also commended the Ntotroso Traditional Council for the initiative to establish the nursing training institution in the area.

He said the government would continue to offer support for such laudable initiatives, which are intended to educate the youth in Ntotroso.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur appealed to the people especially the youth in the area to renew the mandate of President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December 7 elections.

He said their vote retain the NDC government in power would ensure the continuous benefits of the people from numerous developmental projects initiated by government in the area.

Barima Twereku Ampem III, Omanhene of the Ntotroso praised Vice President Amissah-Arthur for fulfilling his promised to provide the school with a bus.

He also commended the NDC for initiating numerous developmental projects in the area.

He explained that the Ntotroso Nursing College was established from the community's share of royalties from the Newmont Mining Company working in the area.

Barima Twereku Ampem appealed to the government and the GETFund to provide the school with a science laboratory and boys dormitory to enhance the accommodation needs of the students.

The Chief the Ntotroso Traditional Council donated a ram to Vice President Amissah-Arthur to show their appreciation for the goods things that he has been doing for the area.

