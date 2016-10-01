Parliamentary candidates in the Western Region file nominations

Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA

Takoradi, Oct 1, GNA - Some parliamentary candidates from the various political parties in the Western Region have started submitting their nomination papers to the offices of the Electoral Commission (EC) to enable them contest the December polls.

In the Aowin constituency, two candidates filed their nomination papers on September 29. They are Mr Adu Gyamfi of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Matthias Kwame Ntow the incumbent Member of Parliament on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Two candidates submitted their nomination papers in the Evalue-Gwira-Ajomoro. They are Catherine Afeku of the NPP and Tenekyie Kesse, the incumbent MP of the NDC.

In the Ellembelle Constituency, Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah the incumbent NDC Member of Parliament, Joseph Justice Kwaw of the National Democratic Party, Somia Addai of the Convention People's Party, Kwesi Bonzo of the NPP and Francis George Ackah of the United Front Party also submitted their nomination forms.

In the Bia West, Dr Augustine Tawiah of the NDC and John Kuah of the NPP filed their nomination papers on Thursday while four other candidates in the Bia East also filed their nomination papers as of the close of Friday. They are the incumbent NDC MP, Richard Acheampong, Margaret Asiedu of the NPP, Emmanuel Addai Owusu of the Progressive People's Party and Francis Appiah of the CPP.

In the Ahanta West, the incumbent NDC MP Mr George Kwame Aboagye, Mr Ebenezer Kojo Kum of the NPP and Isaac Annan of the CPP also filed their nomination papers.

In Wassa East, Mr Wilson Arthur of the NPP and the incumbent NDC MP Isaac Adjei-Mensah also filed their nomination papers.

The Western Regional Director of the EC, Mr Stephen Opoku Mensah, said he would give the full list of parliamentary candidates that submitted their nomination papers on Monday, October 3.

The EC closed the nomination on September 30 at 1700 hours.

GNA