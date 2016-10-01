I am not sponsored by NDC- Offei

Akropong-Akuapem(E/R), Oct. 1, GNA - An aspirant independent candidate for the Akropong Constituency, Mr Asiedu Offei has denied rumours that he is being sponsored by the National Democratic Congress(NDC).

He said his opponents seems to have no message for the electorate and so had decided to use rumours and lies to tag him.

Mr Offei was speaking to the media after filling his nomination at the Akuapem North Offices of the Electoral Commission on Friday at Mamfi, in the Eastern Region.

He was accompanied by a large team of supporters to the EC office.

His nomination forms were received by the returning officer of the Akropong Constituency, Mr Solomon Angaaga.

Mr Offei said he is going to focus on completion of all the 60 projects that he had started in the constituency and formally launch his campaign in mid- October.

He said he would do his part as a human being and wait on the Lord who nominates and crowns Kings to be the final judge.

Earlier Mr Appiah Kubi of the NDC, Nana Dokua of the New Patriotic Party and Ms Gifty Mercy Anarkwa of the Convention People's Party filed their nomination forms to contest the Akropong constituency seat.

GNA