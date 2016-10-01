New Juaben North and South MP aspirants file nominations

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Koforidua, Oct. 1, GNA - Ten parliamentary aspirants from the various political parties filed their nominations including a tax clearance certificate to contest the New Juaben North and South Juaben constituencies.

The event took place at the New Juaben Municipal office of the Electoral Commission (EC) at the close of nomination on Friday.

They included two incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) Nana Akwasi Adjei-Boateng for New Juaben and Dr Mark Asibey-Yeboah of the New Juaben North and South Juaben.

The only female aspirant contesting on the ticket of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Reverend Mrs Naomi Owusu-Sekyere filed her nomination to contest the New Juaben South constituency seat.

The others were Mr Ransford Owusu-Boakye, National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Gideon Ampaw, National Democratic Party (NDP) and Nana Oboade Bonsu Boateng, People's National Convention (PNC).

Others who filed their nomination to contest the New Juaben North Parliamentary seat include Mr Haruna Apau-Wiredu (NDC), Mr Isaac Ampofo (NDP), Mr Isaac Kwasi Danful (CPP) and Mr Tettey Norgah, (PPP).

All the aspirants were accompanied by their party officials and were taken through their nomination forms by mandated officials of the EC.

Nana Adjei-Boateng, MP, New Juaben North who spoke to the media after going through the process said it was smooth and fair and hope that the EC would continue that way for a successful December 7 general election.

GNA