NCCE preaches against electoral violence

Walewale (N/R), Oct 1, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), says prayers alone could not bring violent free elections and called for inter-stakeholders collaboration where the emphasis would not be just talking but imbued in youth national patriotism.

"As a country, we should have a nationalistic approach to our political engagement, accept responsibility for our actions and inactions, condemn proponents of hate speech, and name and shame parties and activities who uses fear and intimidation as a campaign weapon,' Mr Samuel Asare Akuamoah, a Deputy NCCE Chairman stated.

Mr Akuamoah was speaking at workshop organised by the NCCE in collaboration with the Ghana News Agency with funding from the European Union for more than 40 young activities of National Democratic Congress (NDC), New Patriotic Party (NPP), Convention Peoples Party (CPP) and Peoples National Convention (PNC) at Walewale in the Northern Region.

The workshop was to promote non-violence electioneering before, during and after the December 7 polls especially among the youth.

The NCCE Deputy Chairman said as a matter of priority, the nation's democratic apparatus should intensify strategic policies and actions to ensure that democracy is sustained in the country.

'We must imbed in every Ghanaian the culture of tolerance, dialogue and compromise, cooperative living, patriotism and an lineate nature of striving for the common good, which are critical for the sustenance of democracy,' he said.

He explained that Walewale has become a hot spot as result of the nature of the struggle for political space by the three dominant political forces; NDC, NPP and PNC.

Mr Akuamoah noted that the struggle for political space by the three parties has become so intense that some violent crushes have already been recorded.

He said the charged political atmosphere necessitated the targeting of the youth activists by the NCCE for the sensitisation programme, to promote tolerance and enhance peace.

Topics discussed includes Electoral offences and sanctions; concept of non-violence; and the public order Acts.

Facilitators were drawn from the Ghana Police, the Electoral Commission and NCCE

