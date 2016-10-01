Standard Chartered Bank orgarnises employee volunteering exercise

Accra, Oct. 1, GNA - Standard Chartered Bank on Friday organised an employee volunteering exercise at the Ayalolo Cluster of Schools, in Accra.

The exercise, which formed part of activities lined up to mark the Bank's 120th anniversary celebration, was also to give back to the society in which it operates.

Ms Asiedua Addae, Head, Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing said the event formed part of the banks 120 years' sustainable agenda of giving back to communities in which they have operated over the years.

She said the Ayalolo Cluster of Schools is the first school to benefit from the volunteering exercise, which would last for the next three months.

She said the exercise would see the more than 400 staff of the bank sensitising students on the need to maintain a clean environment, about HIV and AIDS, and some financial education.

Ms Addai noted that the primary school pupils would also be taken through eye screening.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Mr Kweku Bedu-Addo donated hand washing stations for all the schools in the cluster as well as two water storage tanks since the major problem of the cluster of school was lack of potable water.

Other activities lined up for the 120 years' anniversary celebration include, a public lecture, client loyalty events and a thanksgiving service in December.

Mrs Christiana Maclean, Circuit Supervisor Ghana Education Service, expressed appreciation to the Bank for the choice of the Ayalolo school to benefit from the exercise.

She said the storage tanks would go a long way to help the schools, by improving its sanitation condition.

She called on other corporate bodies to give back to the society in order to help improve living conditions and also to touch individual lives.

GNA