Manhyia NPP unites behind the MP they once hounded

After months of rancour and factionalism, the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party in Manhyia North in Kumasi, have united behind an MP they once hounded- Collins Owusu Amankwaah.

The party members have promised winning 90 percent of popular votes in the Ashanti Region for the NPP.

Confusion over which album to use, vested interests and internal party wrangling plunged Manhyia North into a hotspot of chaos leading to the an assault on the MP, Collins Owusu Amankwaah by Regional Chair, Bernard Antwi Boasiako.

He won the NPP parliamentary primary with 185 votes against 171 votes garnered by close contender Nana Osei Bamfo.

As the MP field his nomination forms on Friday, rival constituency chair and party executives rallied behind him, promising massive victory for him and the presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The MP during an interview after he filed his nomination sounded excited and was confident that the new partnership will bring nothing but victory.

“My constituency chairman is here and all the executives are here, we are poised for victory in 2016, we are united and we are going to secure 90 percent of the general votes and also to make sure that Nana Addo wins the general polls.”

Constituency Chairman said the NPP is not in disarray and that anyone creating or spreading such falsehood is not a member of the NPP.

“My presence should tell you that I am in support of him, if there is any wrong impression that has been created or is being created, I will tell you that it is being created by our political opponents but not the party members and the sympathizers of the NPP.

“They just want to create an impression that Manhyia NPP is in disarray, which is not”, he stressed.

