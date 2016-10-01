Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Africa | 1 October 2016 20:50 CET

Early goal sets up Wits to surprise Sundowns

By AFP
The Wits' win against Sundown was the first domestic success for since lifting the South African FA Cup six years ago and a first title for coach Gavin Hunt since taking charge three seasons ago. By Thomas Coex (AFP/File)
The Wits' win against Sundown was the first domestic success for since lifting the South African FA Cup six years ago and a first title for coach Gavin Hunt since taking charge three seasons ago. By Thomas Coex (AFP/File)

Nelspruit (South Africa) (AFP) - A 35-second goal set up Wits for an unexpectedly convincing 3-0 triumph over Mamelodi Sundowns Saturday in the South African Top 8 Cup final in Nelspruit.

Veteran winger Daine Klate scored from the edge of the box just after the kick-off to rock Sundowns, who play Zamalek of Egypt this month in the CAF Champions League final.

Beanpole striker Eleazar Rodgers, recalled by South Africa for a World Cup qualifier in Burkina Faso next Saturday, doubled the lead on 20 minutes after a goalmouth scramble.

As Sundowns pressed in the second half for the goal that would bring them back into contention, Klate delivered the knockout blow just past the hour mark by finishing off a Rodgers cross.

It was the first domestic success for Johannesburg-based Wits since lifting the South African FA Cup six years ago and a first title for coach Gavin Hunt since taking charge three seasons ago.

The Top 8 involves the top eight finishers in the previous league season and offers a winners-take-all eight million rand ($585,000, 520,00 euros) prize plus an 800,000 rand appearance fee.

Ajax Cape Town were unable to defend the title as they finished in the bottom half of the table last season.

Africa

AN EROR GRACEFULLY ACKNOWLEGDE, IS A VICTORY WON IN DISGUISE
By: Ike Tandoh
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img