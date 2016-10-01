Bantama NPP MP resigns; goes independent

The New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Bantama constituency, Henry Kwabena Kokofu has resigned from the party.

Henry Kokofu in a statement on Saturday [October 1] said he took the decision to enable him “concentrate fully on his mission.”

The MP who shocked party faithful on Friday by submitting his nomination forms as an independent candidate, said he doubted he could remain loyal to the party after many raised concerns over his commitment to the party.

He stated that he was hopeful of victory in the upcoming general elections as an independent candidate but assured he would rejoin the NPP in case he lose the elections.

He also called on members of the party to rally behind him the bid to retain the seat.

Henry Kwabena Kokofu has been the parliamentary representative of the constituency since 2012 lost in the party's parliamentary primaries in the to Daniel Aboagye. He polled 225, while his Mr Aboagye polled 289 votes.

In April last year, a group known as the NPP Concerned Patriots of Bantama Constituency called on the leadership of the NPP to investigate the Mmber for Parliament over an alleged underground dealing with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The group the MP's activities were detrimental to the fortunes of the NPP in the December polls.

Read Henry Kokofu's full statement below:

I wish to formally communicate to all stakeholders of the NPP that, I resign as a member from the party with effect from today.

I wish to thank all who supported me during my time as a candidate and also a member of parliament for the Bantama constituency.

I have to embark on a personal project and I think it will be a rightful decision to resign and concentrate fully on this mission.

I feel many people now question my loyalty to the NPP; upon my decision to run as an independent parliamentary candidate. I equally doubt that, I can remain loyal to the party and it is prudent I resign and then focus on my personal mission.

Though I hope to win, but, I would rejoin the party in the event that I loose the upcoming election.

Therefore, I call on all my family members and supporters to leave the NPP and rally behind me as I undertake this personal project.

I know it will be though, but, I hope to win and I want my supporters to know that, I will do everything within my capacity to win.

To my supporters, I urge you all to vote massively for me and any other political party of your choice. I represent Bantama now and not any political party.

Signed

Henry Kwabena Kokofu

Former parliamentary Candidate

Bantama constituency

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana