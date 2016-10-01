Running Mate to the flagnbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated that it is clear the National Democratic Congress (NDC) cannot respond to what he calls 170 'facts' he put out during a public lecture last month, on the state of the economy.

Dr Bawumia said the NDC government after 8 years can only be associated incompetence, corruption and mismanagement of the country's economy.

Speaking at the Assin Fosu College of Education, Dr. Bawumia dared the NDC to respond to what he calls the 170 statements of fact, if the NDC government has a superior record.

“They said they wanted to set the record straight. I gave the NDC 170 facts and asked them to respond to them, they have ran away. They have not been able to respond,” he said.

“Ghana, our problem is not money, it is the management of the money. We [NPP] are going to manage the money very well for the good of the country,” he added.

Bawumiah at his lecture in September painted what he believes is the exact picture of the country's economy under the NDC. The event, which is thought to be his final lecture ahead of the December polls, was under the theme – “The State of the Ghanaian Economy – A Foundation of Concrete or Straw.”

Finance Minister, Seth Terkper accused Dr. Bawumia of selectively using the data on government for his lecture to suggest it was performing badly.

According to him, it was unrealistic for the NDC to borrow 39.9 billion US dollars as announced by Dr. Bawumia since that will be equivalent to Ghana's GDP.

'I'll destroy Bawumia's lies one by one'

Vice President, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, also an economist, and a one-time governor of the Bank of Ghana, said he will challenge each of the “lies” peddled by the NPP flagbearer's running mate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking at the launch of the National Democratic Congress' 2016 manifesto at Sunyani, Mr. Amissah-Arthur said the NDC had the “knowledge to respond in equal measure” all the lies by the major opposition party, the New Patriotic Party.

He said he will respond to each of Bawumia's assertions on his subsequent campaign tours.

'Setting the records straight'

The National Democratic Congress in September, resumed its “Setting the Records Straight” series ahead of this year's election, where is responded in parts to Dr. Bawumia's claims.

Addressed by Transport Minister Fifi Kwetey, the NDC concluded that they have been better managers of the economy than the NPP.

– citifmonline