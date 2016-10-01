Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 1 October 2016 19:41 CET

Gov’t Increases Producer Price Of Cocoa

By Daily Guide

Government has reviewed upwards the producer price for cocoa at a ceremony to commemorate this year’s national cocoa day in Tepa in the Ashanti Region.

The new price will go for GHS 475.00 per bag, 50 cedis higher than what it was previously sold for.

This was announced Saturday, by the Deputy Minister of Finance  Ato Forson who is also Chairman of Producer Price Review Committee after a meeting Saturday.

Mr Forson said the new price takes immediate effect.

“Last year the average FOB per tonne of cocoa sold was $2900 and this year the average FOB to be sold and in some cases have been sold forward is $2950” he said.

On how much a tonne of cocoa will be sold for in Ghana, the minister said the prices have been increased from ¢6800 per tonne to ¢7600 per tonne for the 2016-2017 cocoa season.

This amount represents an increase in price of ¢800 per tonne or 11.76% increase.

The increase will come as a welcome news for cocoa farmers who have been clamoring for a hike in prices.

The minister  charged the License buying companies to ensure that the farmers are paid the new price at the point of sale.

Cocoa has been a major foreign exchange earner for the country and rakes in millions of dollars in revenue.

-myjoyonline

General News

If you have never served, do not expect to be served.
By: YARO ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img