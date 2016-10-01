Rehash your 2012 manifesto- Asiedu Nketia tells NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) can rehash its 2012 manifesto if they are finding it difficult to put together one for this year's elections.

That's the suggestion by the General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress Johnson Asiedu Nketia to the largest opposition party in the country.

The NPP has postponed the date for the release of its manifesto three times already and has now settled on October 9, 2016.

Speaking at the campaign launch of Juaboso Member of Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akando, the chief scribe for the governing party Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the NPP will be pardoned if it chooses to rehash its 2012 manifesto for the 2016 elections seeing that it is unable to put one together for the December polls.

“We have released our manifesto already. Where is yours? So I am telling you today that the NPP do not have a manifesto. They are hungry for a manifesto. So they should go back and bring the manifesto they used for the 2012 election so the people of Ghana can finally have peace” Johnson Asiedu Nketia said.

Deputy Communications minister Felix Ofosu Kwakye, suggested a date for the NPP to release its manifesto. According to him, “I am very sure that the NPP manifesto will be released on the 8th of December”.

Taking his turn, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Juaboso constituency, Mintah Kwabena Akando, cited CHPS compounds, police stations, markets and school as some of his achievements which he said summed up to over forty projects undertaken in the last four years.

He asked the constituents to give him and President Mahama the mandate, to serve them for another four year term.

“Here in Ghana vote because we want improvement in our country. I know Juaboso is not a fully developed town and I know we still need a few things here. But I also do know that this government did not come to play. President Mahama has done a lot to help develop this town” Kwabena Mintah Akando indicated.