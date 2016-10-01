Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
1 October 2016

Court fines Miner for defrauding 13 people

By GNA

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA
Tarkwa (W/R), Oct. 1, GNA - A former worker of Chirano Gold Mine Limited (GCML) has been fined GH¢ 3,600 for defrauding 13 people amount of GH¢ 18,000.

Atta Kwabena, who is unemployed, pleaded guilty to the charge of defrauding.

Prosecuting, Detective Chief Inspector Oscar Amponsah said the complainant is Mr Emmanuel Nana Asante, a staff of Gold Fields Ghana Limited, Tarkwa mine.

Inspector Amponsah said in November, 2013, Kwabena informed the complainant to organise some men in Tarkwa so that he could assist them to get employment at CGML.

Based on the information Mr Asante convinced the 13 people and Kwabena demanded GH¢1,500 from each person.

He said although the complainant gave the money to the convict at Tarkwa, he failed to fulfil the promise and went into hiding.

The complainant, therefore, reported the matter to the police, and Kwabena was arrested on March 21, 2015 from his hideout in Takoradi

He admitted the offence in his caution statement.
