Students takes over NSD at Sefwi Asawinso

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA

Sefwi Asawinso (W/R), Oct. 1, GNA - Students in the Sefwi-Asawinso in the Sefwi-Wiawso Municipality of the Western Region on Saturday took over the National Sanitation Day (NSD) exercise.

The students to the surprise of the Alhaji Collins Dauda, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr Paul Evans Aidoo, Regional Minister and Mr Lawrence Aka Santana, Municipal Chief Executive carried out the exercise with enthusiasm and passion with cutlasses, rakes and brooms to clean the school compound and the community.

They were supported by people in the town and personnel of Zoomlion, a sanitation management organisation and staff of the Municipal Assembly.

The NSD is schedule for every first Saturday of every month and was instituted by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development at the directive of President John Dramani Mahama in October 2015.

It was introduced to control the indiscriminate dumping of refuse and littering and to also revive the spirit and culture of communal labour in the country.

The NSD is to promote public and environmental health and to encourage good sanitation practices.

Alhaji Dauda said it is clear that the NSD has come to stay and the focus next year would be on the provision of household toilets, by 2025.

He said Government is passionate about providing household toilets and potable drinking water to the citizenry.

He described the exercise in the community as successful due to the massive turn out and the enthusiasm exhibited by the people.

Alhaji Daud said it was an indication that the NSD is sustainable.

Mr Aidoo urged the people to own the NSD and should not wait for people to come from Accra before they participate in the exercise.

The chiefs of Sefwi-Asafo, Nana Kofi Ahenkora and Ankobeahene of Sefwi-Wiawso Traditional Area and Nana Adu Kwesi II, Sefwi-Asawinso supported the exercise and pledged to help control indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

GNA