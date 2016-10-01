Court fines guard for stealing

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Tarkwa (W/R), Oct. 1, GNA - A Tarkwa circuit court has fined a community task force guard, GH¢ 480.00 for stealing a heavy duty starter, belonging to Goldfields Ghana Limited (GGL) at the Tarkwa mine.

The convict, Stephen Asante, 40, who pleaded guilty to stealing, would in default serve 14 days' imprisonment in hard labour.

The Prosecutor, Police Detective Chief Inspector Oscar Amponsah told the court, presided over by Mr. Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew, that the complainants, who are security officers together with the convict, work at GGL

He said on May 10, at about 1:00 pm, the complainants were on routine patrol at the GGL mining site around the north ADR road, when they spotted Stephen holding the starter valued GH¢ 2,777.00 concealed in a rug.

The complainants suspected the item was stolen and so arrested the convict.

According to Detective Amponsah, when the complainants enquired from the convict, where he had the starter from, Stephen could not give any tangible reason.

He was therefore handed over to the police.

GNA