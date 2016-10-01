Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Social News | 1 October 2016 17:00 CET

Court fines guard for stealing

By GNA

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA
Tarkwa (W/R), Oct. 1, GNA - A Tarkwa circuit court has fined a community task force guard, GH¢ 480.00 for stealing a heavy duty starter, belonging to Goldfields Ghana Limited (GGL) at the Tarkwa mine.

The convict, Stephen Asante, 40, who pleaded guilty to stealing, would in default serve 14 days' imprisonment in hard labour.

The Prosecutor, Police Detective Chief Inspector Oscar Amponsah told the court, presided over by Mr. Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew, that the complainants, who are security officers together with the convict, work at GGL

He said on May 10, at about 1:00 pm, the complainants were on routine patrol at the GGL mining site around the north ADR road, when they spotted Stephen holding the starter valued GH¢ 2,777.00 concealed in a rug.

The complainants suspected the item was stolen and so arrested the convict.

According to Detective Amponsah, when the complainants enquired from the convict, where he had the starter from, Stephen could not give any tangible reason.

He was therefore handed over to the police.
GNA

Social News

a man thought he was poor when he had no shoes until he met a man who had no feet
By: simbak
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img