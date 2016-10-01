Starbow launches 97-seater Avro RJ Jet

Indigenous airline, Starbow, has acquired a 97-seater Avro RJ Jet to augment its fleet as it looks to expand its operations in the West African sub-region.

The Avro RJ plane has four engines and can make steep approaches and short take-offs. This makes it safer in the event of an engine being lost.

The 97-seater Avro RJ Jet comes to add to the fleet of aircraft of Starbow.

The company operates 46 departures a week with the largest market share in the domestic market.

Citi Business News has gathered the airline is expecting another 97-seater Avro RJ Jet to begin its regional operations starting with Senegal.

The plane which also allows for higher overall thrust while still running each engine at lower power, will reduce noise.

The maiden inaugural flight was on Friday September 30, to Tamale and back to Accra with full flight.

–

By: Norvan Acqua-Hayford/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana