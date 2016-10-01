Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Politics | 1 October 2016 11:00 CET

Dr Edward Mahama submits nomination forms

By GNA

Accra, Sept. 30, GNA - Dr Edward Mahama, the presidential nominee of the People's National Convention (PNC) has submitted his nomination forms to the Electoral Commission (EC) contest the December 7 general election.

He was supported by Mr Bernard Monah, the National Chairman, and other party officials.

Mr Mahama did not attach his bankers draft for the filing fee of GHâ‚µ50,000, due to an injunction filed by the Progressive People's Party against the EC.

Mrs Charlotte Osei, the Chairperson of the EC asked Dr Mahama to submit his pictures before the close of nomination at 17 hours, which was later done.

Mr Mahama on his party's behalf pledged to ensure that there is the peace of the country is sustained.

He urged the EC to ensure that the elections were free, fair and transparent.

GNA

Politics

“If we lose our integrity, we will fail to protect this country from fraudsters and dubious characters,”
By: J.J.Rawlings
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img