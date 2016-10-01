Dr Edward Mahama submits nomination forms

Accra, Sept. 30, GNA - Dr Edward Mahama, the presidential nominee of the People's National Convention (PNC) has submitted his nomination forms to the Electoral Commission (EC) contest the December 7 general election.

He was supported by Mr Bernard Monah, the National Chairman, and other party officials.

Mr Mahama did not attach his bankers draft for the filing fee of GHâ‚µ50,000, due to an injunction filed by the Progressive People's Party against the EC.

Mrs Charlotte Osei, the Chairperson of the EC asked Dr Mahama to submit his pictures before the close of nomination at 17 hours, which was later done.

Mr Mahama on his party's behalf pledged to ensure that there is the peace of the country is sustained.

He urged the EC to ensure that the elections were free, fair and transparent.

GNA