CPP Presidential Nominee files to contest 2016 election

By Iddi Yire, GNA Accra, Sept. 30, GNA - Dr Ivor Greenstreet, the Presidential Nominee of the Convention People's Party (CPP), on Friday completed the filing of his nomination papers with the Electoral Commission (EC).

Among the leading figures of the Party who accompanied Dr Greenstreet to the EC's Head Office in Accra were Dr Edmund Dele, the National Chairman; Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim, the First National Vice Chairmanperson, and Mr Kwabena Bomfe a former National Youth Organiser.

Due to an injunction filed by the Progressive People's Party against the filing fee of GHC 50,000 for presidential candidates and GHC 10,000 for parliamentary candidates announced by the EC, the CPP did not present its bankers draft to the EC.

However, the CPP presidential nominee presented a declaration of his assets to the EC.

Speaking to the press, Dr Greenstreet urged the EC to review the filing fees downwards.

Dr Dele said the Party was battle ready and it would give tough time to the two leading parties; the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party on December 7.

