Seventeen file to contest December elections

By Iddi Yire, GNA Accra, Sept. 30, GNA - As at the close of the filing of nominations to contest the December general elections, 15 presidential nominees of various political parties and two independent candidates have duly submitted their nomination papers to the Electoral Commission (EC).

They include President John Dramani Mahama, National Democratic Congress; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, New Patriotic Party; Mr Ivor Greenstreet, Convention People's Party; Dr Nana Agyenim Boateng, United Front Party; and Mr Kofi Akpaloo of the Independent People's Party.

Others are Mr Akwasi Addai Odike of the United Progressive Party, Mr Hassan Ayariga of the All People's Party and Madam Akua Donkor of the Ghana Freedom Party.

The rest are Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings of the National Democratic Party, Mr Kwabena Agyei of the Reformed Patriotic Democrats, Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive People's Party and Dr Henry Lartey of the Great Consolidated Popular Party.

Also, we have Dr Edward Mahama of the People's National Convention, Mr Thomas Nii Arko Ward-Brew of the Democratic People's Party and Warrant Officer Class One Richard Nison Tetteh of the United Development System Party.

The two independent candidates are Mr Jacob Osei Yeboah and Mr Kwame Aseidu Walker.

An attempt by Mr George Boateng, who is the running mate of another independent candidate, Mr Lawrence Jamil Nkutia to get the EC extend the nomination filing deadline to enable them submit their forms was rejected by the EC.

Mrs Charlotte Osei, the Chairperson of the EC, in her remarks at the end of the two-day exercise, said the Commission would study the nominees' documents to find out whether they meet the legal requirements of the constitution.

She said in a week's time, the Commission would publish the list of nominees who qualify to contest.

During the two-day exercise, the EC would not accept the cheques for the filing fees of 16 of the nominees due to a court injunction filed by the PPP over the filing fees of GHC 50,000 for presidential and GHâ‚µ10,000 for parliamentary.

The Commission however, accepted that of the PPP candidate, with Mrs Osei questioning the PPP National Chairman why they after taking the matter up to court decided to still make the payment.

GNA