IZWE reduces non-performing loans to six per cent

By D.I. Laary/Doris Ablordey

Accra, Sept. 30, GNA - Mr Raymond Bismark, the IZWE Ghana Managing Director, says the loan company has been able to slash its non-performing loans to six per cent, following the introduction of vigorous internal monitoring control mechanisms.

'It is [nonperforming loans] six per cent and I am very proud to say that this is very far from the industry average which is I think is 18 per cent,' Mr Bismark told reporters on Thursday during a presentation on 'facts behind the figures.'

Financial analysts describe non-performing loan as the sum of borrowed money upon which the debtor has not made scheduled payments for at least 90 days. It is either in default or close to being in default.

'We have done 35 per cent in terms of our loan book, in terms of corporate it is 32 per cent and I am happy to present this result because the context is very, very important,' he added.

'We are in a period where people are making losses, people are closing businesses, people are sending their employees home.

'We have done directly the opposite, we have admitted people, we have opened branches, we have distributed enough loans and we are making profits, that is the most important thing.'

Mr Bismark attributed the company's good performance and promising outlook for the year prudent managerial decisions and highly motivated staff as well as loyal customers and shareholders who understand the company's vision.

'I mean it's a whole lot of things, it cuts across your credit decisions; in this case I'm talking about credit policy making decisions, it cuts across the people you engage; that is employees,' he said.

'It cuts across the support you receive from your shareholders and your board members and also the stock market.'

He said the most important thing step was how to collect the money given out as loans back, which he said the process starts from giving out the loan and the kind of relationship one intend to build after giving the loans because monitoring was pivotal collecting back the money.

The company has nine branches and over 80,000 customers of which about 60,000 are salaried workers on government payroll.

'We have other methods-distributing services through internet and sms amongst others and these are things we have done in the last 12 months,' he said, with about 30 per cent being pegged at 30 per cent.

The IZWE Loans can be found in Zambia, South Africa, Mauritius, Ghana and Kenya.

The company has been in Ghana for five years, serves 80,000 customers and was the first to list a bond on the stock exchange.

Its deposit increased from 47 million to 63 million and shareholder equity going up by 24 per cent and investment rate climbing to 96 per cent.

GNA