German Reunification Day to be marked in Ghana

By Lydia Asamoah, GNA

Accra, Sept. 30, GNA - The Federal Republic of Germany would on Monday October 3, celebrate its national holiday, to mark the Day of German unity.

The German Embassy would, therefore, mark the day in Ghana, with a reception to celebrate together with their Ghanaian counterparts, 26 years of German Unity and the strong German-Ghanaian relations, a release issued by the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany and copied to GNA said.

The Germans commemorate the anniversary of the reunification of their country on October 3 every year as a day of joy and gratitude for the gift of history, marking the fall of the wall of separation between the "Federal Republic of Germany" in the West and the "German Democratic Republic" in the eastern part of the country in 1998.

On October 3, 1990 the West and the East formally reunited thereby overcoming the artificial separation created after the Second World War.

'Germany is grateful to its European neighbours and friendly countries without whose partnership, support and determination this feat could not have been achieved. The German reunification and the European integration are the joint effort of many states,' the release said.

The release said Ghana and Germany are working together in many fields of international politics and the large number of German institutions in Ghana attests to the diverse nature of the relations between the two countries.

It said development cooperation is and remains a focal point for Germany in Ghana, however, bilateral trade and investment as well as cultural relations are equally important fields of cooperation.

It said Ghana and Germany share a strong commitment to tackling global challenges like peace and security and the protection of the environment.

The release said every year in Germany, the official ceremony of German Unity Day takes place in a different part of the country.

Traditionally, an open public festival is organized on the day and this year in Germany, the Free State of Saxony would play host to the open public festival in its capital city Dresden.

"Building Bridges" is the motto of this year's National Day celebration: Nine bridges from different eras connect different parts of Dresden on the left and right sides of the river Elbe. But motto is not only about infrastructure, but primarily about strong connections between different ideas, cultures, life experiences, between politics and society, and between today and tomorrow. The people of Germany are convinced that bridges will help, especially in these turbulent times, to reach mutual understanding and to build peace', the release said.

GNA