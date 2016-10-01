Vote Buying Hits House Of Chiefs Election

The election of the president of the Central Regional House of Chiefs on Thursday was allegedly fraught with vote buying.

DAILY GUIDE learnt that contestants had to pay between GH¢1,000 and GH¢5,000 for the purpose of buying votes.

Paramount chief of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah VII, who was said to have paid GH¢5,000, was elected as the president of the house, which generated a lot of controversy.

Some of the people expressed worry about the development, pointing out that it is very bad for such a thing to be introduced into the chieftaincy institution.

They noted that there would come a time when chiefs who have good ideas but do not have money would not be able to contest for a position.

DAILY GUIDE can state on authority that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) sponsored some candidates to contest in the elections.

The paper spotted some NDC gurus like the regional secretary, Eric Ahianyo and former regional minister, Aquinas Tawiah Quansah, among others, clandestinely supporting their candidates.

The whole room became silent immediately Obrempong Krampah was declared the president-elect among four other chiefs.

He polled eight votes out of 25 to beat the paramount chief of the Breman Asikuma Traditional Area, Odeefuo Amuakwa Buadu VII, who had six votes.

The Paramount Chief of Asebu Traditional Area, Dr Okatakyi Amanfi, had 5 votes to beat the paramount chief of Assin Kushia, Ehunabobrim Nana Pra Agyensem, who garnered 4 votes to beat Okokodurfo Ogyeaba Kwamina Hammah Ababio. He had three votes.

The election was supervised by the Deputy Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mr Nyame.

Three chiefs were elected to represent the region at the national level.

They were Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi, outgoing president who had 13 votes, Ehunabobrim Pra Agyensem, 12 votes and Dr Okatakyi Amanfi, 10 votes.

From Sarah Afful, Cape Coast

