Members of the women's wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region yesterday poured onto the streets of the metropolis in their numbers to express their readiness to support the campaign for change.

The event, dubbed, “Walk for Change,” was to create awareness about the need for the electorate in the area to vote against the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government in the December 7 general elections, among others.

They also explained to the people why they should vote for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the next President of Ghana to form the next government.

They started the walk from the Asempa Hotel area in Takoradi and went through the Takoradi Market circle amidst brass band music and ended at Astoria in Effiakuma New Site where leaders of the group took turns to address the women.

Addressing the enthusiastic women at the event, the National Women's Organizer of the NPP, Otiko Afisa Djaba, noted that the NDC administration had imposed untold hardships on Ghanaian women and children through its bad policies and programmes.

She said women record low sales whenever they go to the market to sell their wares, coupled with the high taxes on most items.

The numerous challenges, she said, should serve as a wakeup call for all women in the country to stand up and campaign vigorously to reject the NDC's 'bad government' in 2017.

She urged Ghanaian women, particularly young ladies, who would be voting for the first time on December 7 to vote massively for Nana Addo Dankwa Addo and the NPP in order to obtain jobs.

She said an NPP government would put in place the right policies and programmes, including the one-district – one factory that would create jobs for women and create opportunities for all Ghanaians to reduce poverty in the country.

Otiko Djaba bemoaned the mismanagement of the economy by the current Mahama administration.

She told the young ladies that they should not vote for the NDC because their parents to belong to the ruling party, explaining that a vote for the NPP would improve Ghana's fortunes.

National NPP Women’s Organizer said that the Mahama administration had woefully failed to improve the lives of the people of Ghana, especially women.

She said women were created in a very unique way and possess some qualities which when put into proper use would produce good results.

“Let’s use these unique skills to help the NPP to come to power. It's only the NPP that can rescue the economy of the country,” she disclosed.

She stated that “the battle ahead is very daunting which needs more hands, therefore women in the NPP should not sit back and watch their male counterparts fight alone on the battlefield.”

She, however, warned the NPP women against casting insinuations and hurling insults at their political opponents during their campaigns, insisting that “your campaign should be devoid of insults.”

She admonished the NPP women to campaign from house-to-house based on issues and propagate the policies of Nana Akufo-Addo to floating voters.

“NHIS has collapsed: School Feeding Programme, Free Maternal Healthcare and other social intervention programmes President Kufuor brought have all collapsed.

“Mahama has failed women, let's come together to vote him out. Vote for the NPP to save the country so that we can have value for the tax we pay,” she added.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi