The Progressive People's Party (PPP) has given the media firsthand viewership of its advertisements for the December polls.

They were filmed to project the ills of the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration and the need for a change of government.

The advertisements focus on youth unemployment, vote buying, power crisis and the PPP's development agenda.

Kofi Siaw Asamoah, policy advisor to the PPP flag bearer, stated that the advertisements would inform citizens on the progressive agenda of the party.

He lamented the lack of equal opportunities and expressed the hope that there would come a time in the political history of Ghana when people would be given opportunities based on their qualifications, and not because of their political inclinations.

He revealed that the advertisements were made to reflect the mood of the citizenry and the realities associated with John Mahama's administration.

The Presidential Campaign Coordinator of the PPP, Richmond Keelson, claimed that the advertisements address the need for a change of government in order to address unemployment and the power crisis.

He divulged that the party intends to market its flag bearer, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, as a doer and competent leader who can change Ghana's fortunes for the better.

According to Mr Keelson, this is the first time a political party has premiered its adverts, and debunked the assertion that a vote for the PPP is a waste of one's vote, stating that an epitome of vote wastage is the current administration because the government has demonstrated that it cannot bring progress to Ghana.

