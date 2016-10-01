New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for the Effutu Constituency, Alexander Afenyo Markin, has emphasized the need for government to provide police protection for lawmakers before and during the 2016 polls.

The Effutu legislator believes the move is a “pre-emptive measure” that has to be taken in order to avoid any unfortunate incidents that may occur during the electioneering period.

The Ghana Police Service has unveiled its plans t o provide protection for Presidential Candidates and their running mates before, and during the general election.

This package forms part of security arrangements being put in place to ensure a peaceful electioneering process.

The Police Service has however not announced any plans to provide police protection for MPs yet.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, the NPP MP said it is equally relevant for the state to take the security of MPs up and devise measures to ensure their protection.

He cited the murder of former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North Constituency, J.B Danquah among others, to support his call.

“Some candidates vying for Parliament are incumbent Members of Parliament. They are public officers and they need protection. Since the state is providing protection for other public office holders including Council of State, Judges, Senior Members of government, going for campaigning is a difficult job. We don't have to wait for something to happen before we all wake up to the reality of providing protection. Let us not forget what happened to Honourable J.B Danquah Adu. If he had been provided with protection, I am sure we would not have had that experience.”

“If other public office holders have been given protection, why deny parliamentarians? Is the state waiting for another person to die before it takes this matter seriously?

Afenyo-Markins plea comes months after the death of the MP for the Abuakwa North Constituency, Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu.

JB Danquah was murdered at his home in Accra allegedly by a teenager.

Dan Botwe attacked

The MP for Okere, Dan Botwe, also escaped what he called a near-death e xperience not long ago, when three armed robbers stormed his home at 12:30am, and held him and his wife hostage for nearly 45 minutes.

Calls for MPs protection

Following these developments, the MPs have intensified calls for them to be secured.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

