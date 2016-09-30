Karpowership gives scholarship to 100 needy students in Tema

Karpowership Ghana Limited has presented one-year bursary to 100 needy but brilliant students in Manhean Presbyterian Primary School and Manhean TMA Primary and JHS.

The bursary is aimed at assisting children from low-income families in the community who cannot foot their tuition fee.

The company provided learning materials to at least 2,000 students in the Manhean Anglican Cluster of Schools. The items were backpacks, pencil cases, exercise books, pens, pencils, and erasers.

This was for the twin purpose of showcasing the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility and bolstering teaching and learning in public schools at Tema New Town.

Country Manager for Karpowership Ghana, Volkan Buyukbicer, said the company was pleased to contribute its quota to the development of public schools in the community it operates.

Guided by the company's core values, he said they care for the less privileged in the community and remains committed to the improvement of communities.

“We believe that if the students are motivated in the classroom, they will grow to achieve great things in future. Hence, we are committed to helping with the tools and resources they need to achieve these great things,” he explained.

Heads of beneficiary schools expressed their appreciation to the company for its continual support to the community.

A beneficiary of the scholarship programme from the Manhean TMA school Racheal Mensah thanked the company on behalf of her colleagues.

She pledged their preparedness to make judicious use of the bursary by taking their academic works seriously.

Headmistress of Anglican Primary A and B, Elizabeth Oppong was also grateful to the school. “We promise to put the items to good use, to raise academic standards of the school”.

Since 2015 when it began operations in Ghana Karpowership has been supporting the community in the areas of education and health. It is committed to supplying sustainable and affordable electricity to Ghana.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com