Centurion (South Africa) (AFP) - Quinton de Kock smashed 178 as South Africa beat Australia by six wickets in the first one-day international at SuperSport Park on Friday.

Australia made 294-9 in their 50 overs before South Africa reached their target after 36.2 overs.

Remaining matches:

Oct 2, Johannesburg

Oct 5, Durban

Oct 9, Port Elizabeth

Oct 12, Cape Town