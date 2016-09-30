Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Business & Finance | 30 September 2016 20:36 CET

AGI welcomes President's directive on THC

By MyJoyOnline

Association of Ghana Industries has welcomed directive by President John Mahama to shipping lines to stop the Terminal Handling Charges at the Port.

According to the AGI, the terminal handling charge will result in a revenue loss of $78m through the port, making the nation loss more to foreign counterparts.

In an interview with JOYBUSINESS, president of the AGI James Asare Adjei said the numerous charges at the ports is have been hampering businesses especially at the time when local industries are facing unfair market competition from China and other neighboring countries.

President Mahama issued the directive few minutes after the AGI president made an official appeal to him openly to intervene to reduce the cost of doing business for local industries operating at the port.

Key business associations have been calling for the abolishment of the THC since it has no legal support.

According to them, the continuous charge of such a fee will be a hindrance on their business operations.

Earlier, Minister of Transport Fifi Kwetey has issued a directive to the shipping lines to halt its implementation but the majority of shipping lines declined and continue to charge.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Ebenezer K. Sabutey |Joy Business

Business & Finance

Defence against the truth will always end in defeat.
By: Adwoa Ayamba
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img