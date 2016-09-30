Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Politics | 30 September 2016 20:06 CET

Benita Okitey Duah kickstarts campaign in Ledzkokuku

By CitiFMonline

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Ledzokuku constituency, Benita Sena Okitey Duah has hit the ground running with her campaign, following a series of programmes aimed at rallying the people to believe in the transforming lives agenda.

The MP for the area has began a house to house campaign, health walk and other programmes in a bid to catch up with the locals of the area.

During her campaign, the MP brought to the knowledge of electorates in the constituency, her achievments of the NDC and herself as the MP .

She also revealed her future plans for the constituency during the campaign.


By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

Politics

Remember your creator in the days of your youth before the days of trouble come
By: joseph effiong
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img