NDC replaces Afram Plains parliamentary nominee

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has replaced its parliamentary nominee for the Afram Plains South constituency in the Eastern Region, Joseph Appiah Boateng, on the final day of filing ahead of the 2016 elections.

Mr. Appiah Boateng, who is also the incumbent MP for the area, has been replaced with the NDC's Eastern regional secretary Oliver Mark-Kevor following consultations with regional executives and the National Secretariat.

Reports indicate that the MP took the decision after a court granted a motion by one Dickson Adjei Danso, praying it to prevent him from the race because he is embroiled in a criminal case.

But Mr. Appiah Boateng’s replacement, Oliver Mark-Kevor told Citi News, the incumbent MP stepped down voluntarily.

“The MP has agreed to withdraw. He has agreed to withdraw voluntarily and the MP is being replaced,” he said.

Mr. Mark-Kevor added that it was “impractical to organize a re-run of the elections looking at the timing so consultations went on. Regional executives came together and took a decision in consultation with the National Secretariat.”

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana