Prudential Life Insurance honours 5 outstanding Actuarial Science students

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana has awarded the top five students in the Actuarial Science Department at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

The five outstanding students received the cedi equivalent of $500, had their exams fees reimbursed and also presented with study notes at an awards ceremony.

This is part of a major initiative by the life insurer to support high achieving actuarial science students in Ghana in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility policy.

The award winners were Alfred Annan Bentil, Isaac Nketsiah, Nii Amoo Decardi-Nelson, Isaac Debrah Asirifi and Precious Kobina Aklasu who achieved the highest grades in the group and was also awarded a year-long internship at Prudential.

The Chief Executive of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, Emmanuel Mokobi Aryee said: “We are absolutely committed to investing in the community in Ghana and helping to support the next generation. We hope these awards enable these superb students to achieve their aims.”

Prof. David K. Essumang, Dean of Physical Sciences, said: “These awards will not only help these students to achieve their career goals but also help to develop actuarial science in Ghana.

"All of the staff here and the award winners are delighted with the support from Prudential Life Insurance Ghana.”

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business