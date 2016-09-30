E-zwich services extended to 75 new agent outlets

E-zwich cardholders can now access the service at more outlets beyond banking halls. This follows the addition of some 75 agent or merchant outlets following the rise in the patronage of the various e-zwich services.

Though most of these outlets are in Accra, some are also located in the Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Northern, Central and Western regions and will soon cover the entire country.

The General Manager in charge of Project; Business Development at Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), Clara Arthur, says the move is to ensure that the service is available at as many locations as possible.

“Agents or merchants offering e-zwich services have the signage displayed and have been trained to offer the best of services” she added.

The volume of e-zwich transactions went up by over 100 percent in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2015, while value of transactions was up by over 212 percent.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business