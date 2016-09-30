Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Politics | 30 September 2016 18:06 CET

Greenstreet, Edward Mahama submit nomination forms [Photos]

By CitiFMonline

Two Nkrumahist parties, the Convention People’s Party (CPP), and the People's National Convention (PNC), have presented to the Electoral Commission (EC) the completed forms of their respective presidential nominees.

This brings to 15 the total number of political parties and independent candidates who are likely to find their names on the ballot box on December 7, 2016.

The CPP and the PNC, were both led by the respective flagbearers.

CPP's Ivor Greenstreet was accompanied by his running mate, Gabby Nketia, party chairman, Professor Edmund Delle, and others.

Edward Mahama, flagbearer of the PNC, also presented his forms in the company of his party chairman, Bernard Mornah.

However, photographs of Mr. Mahama were missing in the filing forms. He was  thus charged by the EC to furnish the commission with it before close of day.


By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Follow @AlloteyGodwin

Politics

ATTA MILLS CAMPAIGN IN NEW YORK,CITY IN AUGUST 2008: "If Kuffuor who was once a secretary of the PNDC could rule the country,why can't I,ATTA MILLS who was a Vice-President rule the country".
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img