Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
NDC News | 30 September 2016 17:41 CET

NDC MP Drops Out Of 2016 Race

By Daily Guide
Joseph Appiah Boateng
Joseph Appiah Boateng

The NDC's parliamentary candidate for the Afram Plain South in the Eastern region Joseph Appiah Boateng has opted out of the 2016 race.

Appiah who is also the incumbent MP for the area is to be replaced with the party's Eastern regional secretary Mark-Kevor; who is currently filling his nomination form for submission to the EC.

Reports say the MP took the decision after a court granted a motion by one Dickson Adjei Danso that he should be prevented from the race because he is embroiled in a criminal case.

Lawyer for the Plaintiff Nkrabeah Effah-Dartey told the Daily Guide newspaper that “In 1998/99, the Honourable MP, known as Joseph Appiah, run away from a criminal case against him at the Osu Police Station changed his name to Charles Yeboah and travelled to new Zealand. Along the line, he got involved in a case of fraud and was convicted in Auckland and sent home to Ghana”.

Lawyers for the MP, according to Starr News sources, failed to convince the Presiding Judge Patience Mills Tetteh to dismiss the case on Tuesday.

The Judge subsequently ruled that the MP cannot be allowed to embark on campaign activities as the case pends in court.

Starrfmonline

NDC News

FOR EVERY WIN THERE IS MORE FINANCE;THE FINANCE OF FOOTBALL IS CALCULATED ON THE PITCH
By: ADRA
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img