A Ghanaian Environmentalist Calls For A Radical Move To Safeguard Global Polluted Atmosphere  

The intensive increase of global warming attributed to the systematic pollution of the air atmosphere has raised a vehement concern by worldwide environmental groups seeking means to save our planet earth from total destruction. Among the concern advocates is a Ghanaian born environmentalist, Mr James Papa Cole who hails from Cape Coast in the central region of Ghana.

In his book the First Animal Summit 2011-2015, the author, James Papa Cole, evaluated the debris of our environment and has come out with a brilliant suggestion that, each and individual human being living under the planet earth should be part and parcel of solving our environmental issues but not a problem that leads to its annihilation.

The First Animal Summit 2011-2015 offers a new focus for research, debate, and challenges of global environmental aspects. The Author indicated that most of the Political Actors as well as Opinion -Leaders have failed because they forged close ties with Global Industrial Giants pushing their interest through, with reckless decisions, detrimental to the environment. “ I am highly disappointed by the tendency of the expensive Summits organized annually, by World leaders upon uncountable Summits but still things are getting worse and uncontrolled. Those decision makers indulge in concerted rhetoric promises but very little is done to combat the deteriorating climate and environmental disaster” Papa Cole critically lectured. The Author commented with humor further that even the late Albert Einstein, the great physician, would not have thought of such a worthless calculation.

According to Papa Cole, he sought a convenient method to reach the inhabitants of planet earth the way and means of protecting our disastrous environment. Hence, he chose the old African story telling method in the form of myth, traditional parables, fairy tales as well as philosophical legendary, to transport his message across. History, according to the Ghanaian adage is a guide to future action. Ananse educative stories imbibe in us moral uprightness with a positive impact that leads us the whole of our lifetime.

“SANKOFA” an Ghanaian adage which means “ MOVING FORWARD WITH THE VIEW OF THE PAST”

The Author in his satire and humorous style of narrating claimed to be the only human being on earth accredited to cover the First Animal Summit in revolt against environment abuse by Mankind.

Explaining in details the aim and objective of the Animal summit, Kwaku Ananse (the spider) alleged that, the long term negative impact of the environment is a major challenge to human kind. Therefore as a Spoke -Person for All the Animals, he appealed to Mankind to change their attitudes, lifestyle and their thoughts towards the environmental protection.

Ananse, the protagonist, commented further that both animals and human beings are sitting in the same boat so there should be a common solution to prevent both from sinking. The Ananse allegories, a captivative Ghanaian folklores, are meant to be satirical and witty, however, quite educative. In summary Papa Cole, the news transporter, the only privileged Human being invited to the First Animal Summit came out with the message that “We all have one global world to live and it should be each and every one responsibility to protect the environment from total destruction”. The Author in his analysis, categorically made it point blank that we shouldn’t blame the political and decision makers alone behind this villainous, rather each and every human being living on this planet earth, should examine his or her LIFESTYLE in conscience. With such a critical insight, the unconcerned habit of throwing away refuse, rubbish, toxic waste and plastic displacement in and around the oceans and our surrounding should be stop outright. We have to be aware of three most injured elements, namely, the air meant for our healthy breath, sustainable natural drinking waters as well as the soil purposely meant for nutrition which need to be treated sensitively.

Quite unfortunately mineral and oil rich companies have paid deaf ears to all those warnings and they are still producing gigantic and suffocated engines disseminating deadly carbon dioxide detrimental to human health. The survival truth to safeguard those aforementioned essential elements in life is that we as human beings should put a stop of contaminating our waters, polluting the air and above all destructing our soil through deforestation and many scientifically warned issues so that the future generation may have hope and reason to live.

In his closing remarks the Chairperson of the Ashanti Union, Stuttgart, Mr. Agyemang Boateng also confirms the quality of Ghanaian rich culture, specifically in the field of literal and poetic interpretations. He commended the Author of his outstanding literally work and narrative skills.

“ I hope the young African students here in Europe will enumerate such an aspiring intellectual work in their academic years ahead “ Mr. Boateng commented.. The program came to end with a presentation from Mr. Hubert Arnoldi, representative from the Inter Religious Alliance, Stuttgart, crowning Mr. Cole as an Ambassador of Peace. Great appreciation goes to the Forum of Cultures, Ethiopia Association, as well as the Ashanti Union all in the capital city of the Schwabians, Stuttgart. Through their collaborations, both financial and logistics, the debut launching of “ The First Animal Summit 2011-2015” has become another scored success story in the black community here in Germany.