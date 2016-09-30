Joy Ballot Box storms Fumbisi in Upper East Region

Residents in the Upper East Regional town of Fumbisi in the Builsa South Constituency are gearing up to take their turn in The Joy Ballot Box Friday.

The programme is a JOY NEWS initiative to whet the political appetite of Ghanaians in the upcoming election makes it stop in Fumbisi where residents are telling the team what issues they would consider in voting.

The event will afford the constituents the opportunity to interact with their parliamentary candidates to debate the key issues that would influence the constituents votes.

Joy News’ Evans Mensah who is the host of the programme says some residents he spoke to say they want a well, a dam and irrigation facilities to improve their livelihood.

They are convinced any candidate who will provide them their demands would win their votes.

Another resident says “the economic situation in this country has caused prices of things to be high, school fees are high and if you have not been to school you cannot survive here.”

He says government’s cancellation of the Teacher and Nurse's trainee allowances has been a problem for them adding the allowance was the only thing they relied on for their survival.

“When you go to the secondary school three weeks now people are sitting in the house because they don’t have school fees,” another resident said.

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency, Alhassan Azong will be in attendance alongside the parliamentary candidate of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Constituency, Dr Clement Apaak.

Others include the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate for Builsa North Lawyer Thomas Alonsi among other stakeholders who will be present at the Fumbisi Rawlings Park to answer questions.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com