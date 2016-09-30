The Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) has expressed its disappointment in the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) for paying the Electoral Commission’s filing fees.

The PPP filed a suit at the High Court on September 19 seeking an interlocutory injunction to prevent the Commission from receiving the nominations in protest of the EC's much criticized increase in the filing fees for presidential and parliamentary aspirants.

Citi News' Sixtus Dong Ullo reported that the Flagbearer of the GCPP, Dr. Henry Herbert Lartey after submitting his nomination forms at the Electoral Commission (EC) said it is inappropriate for the party to submit banker’s filing fees since it had placed an interlocutory injunction on the process.

Yesterday [Thursday] the EC said it would not be accepting filing fees from the presidential and parliamentary aspirants because of an interlocutory injunction the PPP had secured on the process.

But the EC however accepted the filing fee of the PPP flagberer, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, who was represented by the party's Chairman, Nii Allotey Brew Hammond.

Mr. Hammond subsequently requested that the filing fee be returned but the EC Chair, Charlotte Osei, said it was too late to return the fee as the PPP was aware of the legal implications yet still presented the fee in bank draft form, according to Citi FM's Godwin Allotey.

Filing fee brouhaha

The EC opened nominations earlier in September and pegged the filing fees for presidential hopefuls at GHc 50,000 and that of parliamentary nominees at GHc 10,000. Some aggrieved parties subsequently asked the EC to review the amount describing it as “exorbitant.”

The Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom-led PPP followed its concerns with the suit seeking the injunction to prevent the EC from receiving the nominations.

