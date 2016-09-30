U Launch Fashion Party By Uniqlo

London: Uniqlo as a fashion giant gave customers and a cross section of the general public, the opportunity to view its latest collection as a timeless launching pad at their Oxford Circus 311 store on Thursday 29 of September 2016.

From all accounts, every bit of detail about their customer is taken care of during the productions of their designs.

Looking at their collections, one can tell that, to them, the customer does not only come first but also comes across as the main reason for their unique designs.

That is why every narrative one can find in the store is rather not about the brand but the customer- which is U (You) instead. Within some part of the store on the top floor were narratives such as below.

U have clothes, U have essentials, U have colours, U have possibilities, U have comfort, U have movement, U have function, U have innovation, U have quality, U have simplicity, U have Life-Wear, U have Uniqlo.

The message the fashion brand is sending across is very clear as it says: To us everyday matters. A lot. What we wear to live it deserves more thought, more simplicity, and more care.

At our Paris research and development center, our global design team-led by Christophe Lemaire is reinventing basics to be anything but basic.

Clothing that transcends trends and becomes an ideal expression of who we are. Every form made for function. Every element endlessly considered.

Every design thoughtfully deconstructed, tested and distilled to its most essential and sophisticated. This is simple made better, at its best.’

Of course the event would not have been so perfect without the sounds of NTS radio live with their music and broadcasting best.





2016-09-30 123345