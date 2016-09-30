Special edition of Joy News Interactive with the UNICEF Country Rep

The state of Ghana's children is getting worse by the day. The poor are getting poorer and the stories are getting even more heart breaking everyday.

JoyNews brought to you the tearful story of how two girls from a poor family in the Ashanti Region share a badly torn school uniform and sandals.

Two brothers of the girls also have no choice but to also share oversized shirts and shorts to school every day.

Apart from the torn school uniforms, extreme hunger will also not let them concentrate in class. Their situation is one of the worst stories of abject poverty faced by many in the country. A staggering number of 3million children live in poverty with little or no access to quality education.

Worse still is the issue of child marriage. With no hope of a better future, some of these poor children are forced into marriage with adults who are supposed to be responsible.

Government has therefore been working with development partners to create better opportunities for children and young people to grow and reach their potential.

The collaborative effort is part of an attempt to demand accountability and to change the trend of growing deprivation among children.

Next week, the UN’s children Fund, UNICEF is launching a report on the state of child poverty in the world.

Ahead of the launch, Susan Ngongi, Country Representative for UNICEF Ghana and Minister for Gender and Social Protection, Nana Oye Lithur would be on the JoyNews Channel on Multi TV on Wednesday 5th October, 2016 at 11am on a special edition of the JoyNews Interactive show to answer your questions on what is being done on the state of Ghana’s children.

Visit the JoyNews Facebook and Twitter platforms to send your question ahead. Also join the live discussion via Skype and Twitter to post your Questions.