NDP chooses 47-year-old Michael Sosu as running mate

The National Democratic Party (NDP) has settled on a native of Volta Region, Michael Sosu to pair its flagbearer Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.

The party is confident the 47-year-old would attract the youth population to increase the party’s fortune in the upcoming polls.

NDP joins the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) who chose its running mate from the Volta Region. PPP selected a former beauty queen and gender advocate Bridget Dzogbenuku.

Speaking to Joy News during the filing of her nomination at the Electoral Commission (EC)’s office Thursday, Mrs Rawlings explained the party chose Mr Sosu because they want to tap into the 60 percent youth population in Ghana to win the December polls.

“Whether we like it or not Ghana has more youth population and we need somebody who is youthful and relate to the young people,” she said.

Not wanting a repeat of her misfortune in the 2012 election when the EC disqualified her on grounds of not filling out her nomination forms properly, the former First Lady said she has done due diligence to the nomination form.

“We have done what the EC has requested us to do because I don’t want to leave any shred of doubt of what is going to be done,” she said.

Michael Sosu would be outdoored to Ghanaians in the Volta Region over the weekend.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com