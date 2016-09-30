Ras Mubarak launches campaign today

From: Edmond Gyebi, Tamale

THE NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, is set to launch his 2016 campaign at Kumbungu on Friday.

The campaign launch will set the tone for the ruling NDC to vigorously pursue its avowed dream of recapturing the Kumbungu seat in the December 7th poll.

The event, which is expected to highlight most of the infrastructural projects and socio-economic interventions of the NDC in the constituency, will also offer the opportunity to Mr. Mubarak to officially outdoor his campaign message.

In a chat with The Chronicle via WhatsApp, Mr. Ras Mubarak said that the Campaign Launch will attract some key government officials, members of parliament, District Chief Executives, some National, Regional and Constituency executives of the NDC.

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, MP for Asawase and Majority Chief Whip, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, Deputy Minister of Communication and the National Youth Organizer of NDC, Siidi Abubakar Musah are all expected to grace the occasion.

The Kumbungu parliamentary seat is currently occupied by Mr. Amadu Moses Yahaya of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), who is also seeking re-election.

Mr Moses Yahaya was elected in a by-election in 2013 when he defeated Alhaji ImoroYakubu of the NDC.

In the by-election, the CPP Candidate, Amadu Moses Yahaya polled 13,039 as against 11,896 obtained by the NDC candidate, Alhaji ImoruYakubu Kakpagu, a former MP for the area.

The seat became vacant after it had been abdicated by the then incumbent Member of Parliament, Alhaji Mohammed Mumuni, following his appointment as Secretary General of the African Carribean and Pacific States.

But Mr Ras Mubarak insisted that it was time for the NDC to take the Kumbungu parliamentary seat back from the CPP.