MP cautions youth against white collar jobs

Stories from Isaac Akwetey-Okunor

([email protected] )

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency in the Eastern Region, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, has cautioned his constituents, particularly the youth, to desist from chasing non-existent white collar jobs.

According to the MP, who is also a former deputy Eastern Regional Minister, even though white collar jobs are good, opportunities there are limited, because only a handful of people with specific qualifications are needed at any point in time.

The Lower Manya Krobo legislator, who is seeking re-election, therefore, urged the youth to acquire technical knowledge and skills training in order to reduce the high level of unemployment in the country.

The former Deputy Minister gave the caution on Thursday at a short, but impressive ceremony, where he presented working tools to 114 tradesmen and apprentices from the constituency, who had undergone various skills training.

The beneficiaries include dressmakers, hairdressers, wielders, masons and carpenters.

Mr. Okletey called on the youth to treat with contempt, speculations that only people from poor homes acquire technical knowledge and training skills.

“Over the years, there has been this perception that, even though learning a trade is good, it's being done by people from poor homes, school dropouts, illiterates and persons with disabilities. These ideas are biased, and Ghanaians must treat them with the contempt they deserve,” he stressed.

He continued that the youth must be allowed to venture into professions they have the talent to operate effectively in, than to force them into areas of education, which might not be suitable for them, and end up jeopardising their future.

The MP for Lower Manya Krobo presented working tools/equipment to 114 tradesmen and apprentices he has been sponsoring since 2013, and are due for graduation.

On his part, the Lower Manya National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman, Mr. David Walter, entreated the beneficiaries to put the items to good use, in order to create a good economic foundation for themselves and the next generation.

“I wish these people could replenish these gifts for the next generation of apprentices. All investments need a turnover. Many a time, the MPs Common Fund is used for such purposes, yet it does not produce any turnover, which is very worrying,” he lamented.

In order to ensure value for money, he continued, the beneficiaries would be grouped and monitor their progress over time, so that they can also help others.