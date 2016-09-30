PSGH Calls For Responsible Use Of Medicine

Thomas Boateng Appiagyei handing over the educational materials to the school management

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has raised concerns over the misuse of medicines, including antibiotics, in the country.

The association indicated that the trend where antibiotics are sold or used in the absence of pharmacists for any reason was alarming, as it may lead to the incidence of drug resistance infection which is estimated to kill more than 700,000 people each year worldwide.

“This has been a great concern of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) and pharmacists in Ghana for the past years, as we have continuously reflected, discussed and cautioned against the dangers in irresponsible use of medicines, including antibiotics in Ghana,” Thomas Boateng Appiagyei, President of PSGH, said.

He explained that the global war against antibiotics is fundamentally a call to promote the responsible use of medicines, pointing out that the call by is a proof of the unique intervention pharmacists bring to the health delivery system everywhere, including Ghana.

He, therefore, called on the regulatory bodies to strengthen their monitoring and enforcement activities across the country to ensure that Ghanaians benefit fully from the care of qualified pharmacists.

Mr Appiagyei was speaking at an event to mark the 2016 World Pharmacists Day in Accra, where the society advised Ghanaians to get their personal pharmacist whom they can call on at any time for counselling and health information.

Explaining further, he said it was necessary, as the role of pharmacists had evolved from that of a provider of medicines to that of a provider of care.

“Pharmacists have a vital role in the outcome of pharmacological therapies and ultimately strive to improve patients' quality of life,” he said

Mr Appiagyei stated that the association chose to celebrate its day with pupils in order to encourage personal hygiene at the grassroot.

He said this year's celebration was centred on infectious diseases such as worm infestations among pupils.

“We want the public to know that the pharmacist is a repository of knowledge as far as drugs are concerned, hence the need for them to contact the pharmacist for their entire drug needs,” he said.

He said the PSGH was willing to provide any assistance towards a swift resolution of the pending concerns of GHOSPA to ensure an immediate resumption of pharmaceutical services in public health facilities.

The society also donated educational materials to pupils of the Islamic Model School at Kanda, pledging to support the educational institution.

This year's World Pharmacists Day is on the theme: 'Pharmacists: Caring For You'.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri