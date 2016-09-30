EC shocks PPP; accepts ¢50,000 filing fee

Despite rejecting the filing fees of many presidential candidates because of a pending suit in Court, the Electoral Commission has accepted the filing fees of the Progressive People Party which filed the suit.

The Commission said the since the PPP brought the fees despite its case in court, it had every right to collect and retain same.

The EC Thursday declined the fees of many candidates including the Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo-Addo, saying its hands had been tied by a suit filed in court challenging the legality of the collection of the money.

The PPP issued a writ at the High Court on Wednesday, September 28, arguing the EC had no legal basis to demand a deposit of ¢50,000 from Presidential candidates and ¢10,000 from Parliamentary candidates.

It argued the setting of the fees and the demand for a deposit before the acceptance of nomination papers was capricious and unreasonable.

The party asked for an interlocutory injunction stopping the EC “from collecting and or receiving a deposit of GHC50,000 and GHC10,000 from each presidential candidate and each parliamentary candidate as announced” by the EC on September 8, 1016.

