56th Independence Anniversary: Nigeria, O Compatriots!

Imagining the imagination

Picturing the pictorials

And videoing the videos of the glorious past

I am torn apart yet

More drifted away as though

This parcel never had begotten

My country, O Nigeria!

How are you, my motherland?

Have you not writhed in pain

In labour and care for me

For these great creatures

Influencing the reshaping, the recreation

Of the black race, nay the globe?



At 56, menopause is no more effective

You have over 170 million children

With diverse tongues and inclinations

Each claiming to love you

But many uncertain of their future

As leaders come and go

Leaving unclear prints for the unborn

Enough have I wept for you

Struggling unnoticed as nobody

On your surface to make a mark

As many of your offspring made marks

In diverse fields of life endeavours

Whereupon one beloved son

Came to cleanse you of dirt

Bravery is an attachment

Upright yet unrepentant in fighting evil

Honest and hearty assured

Altruistic yet affirmative

Radical in governance

Intelligent, illustrious and irresistible

So long we have waited

So long we have struggled

So long we have yearned

So long we have suffered

And now the Buhari reigns

We are pained more, yearning

For certainty sooner

And I know this is life

For if all goodies one has tasted

Not yet the best he has

Of health – precious priceless life!

And if all the bitter one has tasted

Not yet the worst he has

Of the need for man

For so worst to live with man

Still inevitable

Not more of the war to rule.

And some men in their lives

People regret not their loss

Much more than the wasted times

Yet the good retains the quality

Though condition may change

The noble so in poverty

The broadminded even against oppression

The beautiful faces against censor

The wicked faces against smiles

And beauty sprouts from the heart

Not the wearing of the faces.

Sleep not a day, O compatriots

And live not in wait for Godot

Without a good deed for a citizen

For none comprehends a favour

While asleep, tens of citizens

A poor you unawares aided

A hunger you assuaged

A sadness you brightened

And an oppressed you salvaged

They raise voices to Heaven

Not that for you the sun rose

Nor without you life may cease

But that you felt the pains

Of the veins of an aborigine

Hope soars high

And with soldiers of destiny

We shall conquer

Muhammad Ajah is an advocate of humanity, peace and good governance in Abuja. E-mail [email protected]