Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 30 September 2016 11:45 CET

NDC Volunteer Coordination Program To Boost Elections Campaign

Source: GhanaPoliticsOnline.Com

A one day workshop for NDC volunteer support groups has successfully ended in Accra with a confidence boosting show of strength and unity.

The massively attended gathering of over fifty groups was organised by the National Campaign Coordinator, Comrade Kofi Adams with the introduction of the Volunteer Coordination Program (VCP).

Three executive members (leaders) of each group were represented at the strategic confab which provided a platform to share knowledge on the NDC campaign programs.

Participants were encouraged to bring forth ideas related to current and emerging issues associated with campaign planning and execution.

High profile speakers included Ambassador Horace Ankrah, Hon Ofosu Ampofo, Mr Danny Annang, Mr Mawutor Agbavitor and Lawyer Adu-Yeboah

The Volunteer Coordination Centre begins work immediately with the first task of updating the national volunteer database.

To this end, representatives of the selected volunteer groups are to submit the full list and corresponding contact numbers of active members.

General News

" A hard thruth is better than a soft lie"
By: olgee
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img