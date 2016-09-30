NDC Volunteer Coordination Program To Boost Elections Campaign

A one day workshop for NDC volunteer support groups has successfully ended in Accra with a confidence boosting show of strength and unity.

The massively attended gathering of over fifty groups was organised by the National Campaign Coordinator, Comrade Kofi Adams with the introduction of the Volunteer Coordination Program (VCP).

Three executive members (leaders) of each group were represented at the strategic confab which provided a platform to share knowledge on the NDC campaign programs.

Participants were encouraged to bring forth ideas related to current and emerging issues associated with campaign planning and execution.

High profile speakers included Ambassador Horace Ankrah, Hon Ofosu Ampofo, Mr Danny Annang, Mr Mawutor Agbavitor and Lawyer Adu-Yeboah

The Volunteer Coordination Centre begins work immediately with the first task of updating the national volunteer database.

To this end, representatives of the selected volunteer groups are to submit the full list and corresponding contact numbers of active members.